Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society to offer free income tax filing services

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society is offering free income tax filing services on April 13.

Sponsored by MNP and Shell Canada, this is a free tax filing day for people who earn $36,000 and below per year.

To qualify, you must not be self-employed or filing for business or investment returns.

In order to file, it is requested that you bring I.D. and your T4 or T5007 with you.

Your filing for the 2018 tax year will be done online and your documents will be immediately returned to you.

The free income tax filing service is taking place on Saturday, April 13 at the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society office, located at 10051 100 Avenue.

For more information and to register, you can call 250-787-1121.