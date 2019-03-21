5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Fort St. John Women's Resource Society to offer free income tax filing...
News

Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society to offer free income tax filing services

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society is offering free income tax filing services on April 13.

Sponsored by MNP and Shell Canada, this is a free tax filing day for people who earn $36,000 and below per year.

To qualify, you must not be self-employed or filing for business or investment returns.

- Advertisement -

In order to file, it is requested that you bring I.D. and your T4 or T5007 with you.

Your filing for the 2018 tax year will be done online and your documents will be immediately returned to you.

The free income tax filing service is taking place on Saturday, April 13 at the Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society office, located at 10051 100 Avenue.

For more information and to register, you can call 250-787-1121.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleProvince releases draft agreement for Caribou recovery in Northeast B.C.
Next articleSite C Project partners with Northern Lights College for essential skills and carpentry skills program

RECENT STORIES

News

Site C Project partners with Northern Lights College for essential skills and carpentry skills program

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro's Site C Project has partnered with Northern Lights College for an essential...
Read more
News

Province releases draft agreement for Caribou recovery in Northeast B.C.

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government has released its draft plan with First Nations to recover Southern Mountain Caribou.The...
Read more
Energy News

Gas Plant fire in Fairview on Wednesday

Scott Brooks -
FAIRVIEW, A.B. - Canadian Natural Resources Limited had experienced a fire, on Wednesday, March 20, at their gas plant...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Watson takes part in One Million Dollar Qualifier at the American...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Earlier this month, Hudson’s Hope Saddle Bronc Rider, Jake Watson, was qualifying for the One Million Dollar Qualifier at...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers playing for gold at Provincial Championships

Midget Predators fall to North Shore in game one of Midget...

Fort St. John Minor Hockey teams win gold at Shane Davis...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.