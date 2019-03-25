Fort St John’s Family Friendly Coalition changes their services

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) created a new Early Years Framework that is changing the way early years services are offered across the province.

With this change, funding from the MCFD will be allocated to the community through MCFD regional offices being directed to agencies and services in the community. As a result of this change, posted to their FB Page, ‘As of March 31, 2019, both Success by 6 and Children First will cease to exist as funding initiatives.’ shares FSJ’s Family Friendly Early Years.

The Family Friendly Coalition went on to share they were thankful to community partners for all the amazing years of collaboration and community programs that had been provided from these initiatives.

The FSJ Early Years Centre was a member of the Family Friendly Coalition, which provided families, caregivers, teachers and anyone involved with children with information on local activities, events, resources and programming.

The Family Friendly Coalition was an Early Childhood Development Initiative dedicated to providing all children with a good start in life. By helping to ensure children ages 0-6 developed the emotional, social, cognitive and physical skills they needed as they enter school.

Crystal Kalas shared through a FB Post on the Child Development Centre’s Page, “It has been a pleasure to work in this community as the Early Years Centre Coordinator for the past 3 years. I have enjoyed being a part of the Family Friendly Coalition and supporting the community initiatives that have been implemented in our community and getting to connect with you and your family at these events. While my role at the CDC will be changing I am relieved that you will still be able to find Family Friendly Events in our community via “FSJ’s Family Friendly Early Years” and fsj.familyfriendlycommunity.org.”

Kalas goes on to say, “Hopefully, some of the initiatives that the Family Friendly Coalition has worked so hard to bring to the community will continue and we will be posting about them on these sites!”