FSJ Oilwives and Stage North present another murder mystery event

Join the FSJ Oilwives and Stage North for another murder mystery. Last year this event sold out in just days and will now be held on April 12 and 13 at the Fort St. John Curling Club.

Tickets are $65 plus fees and taxes and available at Systems Sound Source or online at Energetictickets.ca

Join us at the governor’s ball as you are or in costume to enjoy a meal, scrutinize clues the cast provides and figure out whodunnit.

Doors open at 6:15 pm, dinner and show to start at 7 p.m.

Sponsored by the FSJ Oilwives and Stage North.