Game of Thrones throne found near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Game of Thrones fans have found a throne hidden near Babcock Creek in Tumbler Ridge.

The TV show will start it’s last season this April and held a contest to find six thrones hidden all around the world.

According to social media posts, Kevin and Birgit Sharma found one throne near the community on Tuesday.

A true queen goes anywhere #ForTheThrone, even beyond the Wall. Birgit has staked her claim​. #ThroneofIce https://t.co/G3iIU2Y2Rx pic.twitter.com/AYtvawLdJ3 — HBO Canada (@HBOCanada) March 26, 2019

Kevin Sharma told the CBC “My wife and I headed out pretty much right away … and as we drove up, we could see the throne sitting there right beside the creek!”

HBO shared the following video as a tip where the throne was hidden near Tumbler Ridge.

Other thrones have already found thrones in Puzzlewood England, Bjorklinden Sweden, Castillo de Atienza Spain and Beberibe Brazil.

HBO has not released what the prize will be for any of the contestants that have found the throne.