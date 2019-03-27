7 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Birgit Sharma of Tumbler Ridge with the HBO Game of Thrones throne near Tumbler Ridge - Twitter
News

Game of Thrones throne found near Tumbler Ridge

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Game of Thrones fans have found a throne hidden near Babcock Creek in Tumbler Ridge.

The TV show will start it’s last season this April and held a contest to find six thrones hidden all around the world.

According to social media posts, Kevin and Birgit Sharma found one throne near the community on Tuesday.

Kevin Sharma told the CBC “My wife and I headed out pretty much right away … and as we drove up, we could see the throne sitting there right beside the creek!”

HBO shared the following video as a tip where the throne was hidden near Tumbler Ridge.

Other thrones have already found thrones in Puzzlewood England, Bjorklinden Sweden, Castillo de Atienza Spain and Beberibe Brazil.

HBO has not released what the prize will be for any of the contestants that have found the throne.

