Game one of NPHL Final starts this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game one of the NPHL Final takes place this Saturday, March 9.
On Tuesday, the Athletics blanked the Pirates 9-0, advancing them to the finals with a series win of 4-2.
The A’s will be facing the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks for the finals.
Game one takes place this Saturday, March 9, in Dawson Creek at the Memorial Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.
Here is the finals schedule:
Game 1 – Sat., March 9 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek
Game 2 – Tue., March 12 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
Game 3 – Wed., March 13 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek
Game 4 – Sat., March 16 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
*Game 5 – Tue., March 19 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek
*Game 6 – Thu., March 21 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie
*Game 7 – Sat., March 23 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek
* If necessary