Game one of NPHL Final starts this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game one of the NPHL Final takes place this Saturday, March 9.

On Tuesday, the Athletics blanked the Pirates 9-0, advancing them to the finals with a series win of 4-2.

The A’s will be facing the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks for the finals.

- Advertisement -

Game one takes place this Saturday, March 9, in Dawson Creek at the Memorial Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.

Here is the finals schedule:

Game 1 – Sat., March 9 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Game 2 – Tue., March 12 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Game 3 – Wed., March 13 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Game 4 – Sat., March 16 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

*Game 5 – Tue., March 19 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

*Game 6 – Thu., March 21 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

*Game 7 – Sat., March 23 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

* If necessary