Sports

Game one of NPHL Final starts this Saturday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game one of the NPHL Final takes place this Saturday, March 9.

On Tuesday, the Athletics blanked the Pirates 9-0, advancing them to the finals with a series win of 4-2.

The A’s will be facing the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks for the finals.

Game one takes place this Saturday, March 9, in Dawson Creek at the Memorial Arena. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m.

 

Here is the finals schedule:

Game 1 – Sat., March 9 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Game 2 – Tue., March 12 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Game 3 – Wed., March 13 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Game 4 – Sat., March 16 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

*Game 5 – Tue., March 19 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

*Game 6 – Thu., March 21 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

*Game 7 – Sat., March 23 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

* If necessary

 

