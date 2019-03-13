Game three of NPHL finals is tonight in Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game two of the NPHL finals took place in Grande Prairie on Tuesday night as the Athletics were host to the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

The Athletics had home advantage and managed to beat the Canucks 7-1.

The series is now tied at one apiece.

According to NPHL.com, Grande Prairie has now played 101 total games in their NPHL history, with Dawson Creek holding a 51-50 edge.

The loss was also the first for Dawson Creek this playoff season after five straight wins.

Game three of the NPHL finals goes tonight, Wednesday, in Dawson Creek. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.