Gas Plant fire in Fairview on Wednesday

FAIRVIEW, A.B. – Canadian Natural Resources Limited had experienced a fire, on Wednesday, March 20, at their gas plant in Fairview, Alberta.

The Alberta Energy Regulator responded to a Canadian Natural Resources’ tank fire approximately 12 kilometres southwest of Fairview.

According to the AER, the fire had started at around 8:00 p.m. and was extinguished at approximately 11:40 p.m.

The AER says they continue to work with the company, the RCMP, and local fire department to ensure all safety and environmental requirements are met during the response to the incident.