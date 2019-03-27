7 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 27, 2019
A stock image of gas pumps in Canada
News

Gas prices expected to rise as of April 1

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Across Canada, prices at the pumps are expected to rise as of April 1.

According to Gasbuddy.com, average gas prices in Canada have risen 20 cents per litre since January, leaving the average motorist to pay an extra $9 per fill-up.

Dan McTeague, Senior Petroleum Analyst at GasBuddy, says prices are rising as we transition from winter to more expensive summer fuel.

“Gas prices are in the midst of their seasonal surge as we begin the switchover from winter to more expensive summer fuel and already average prices have jumped nearly 20 cents per litre, but the bumpy road will be getting worse.”

Here in Fort St. John, motorists are already seeing a spike in prices, with the average price now rising to 139.9 per litre, compared to the recent price of 127.9.

The carbon tax in B.C. will be going up 1.0 c/L as of April 1, for a total carbon levy of over 9 cents per litre.

Gasbuddy.com says in addition to rising carbon taxes, factors pushing up gasoline prices so far this year include a 35 percent rise in the price of oil since Christmas and a weaker Loonie in comparison to the U.S. dollar.

