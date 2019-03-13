George Canyon Announces Second Show – Presented by Top Notch Oilfield Contracting & Braun’s Flooring

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One of Fort St. John’s favourite country acts is returning to the Lido Theatre. George Canyon announced his “Hit After Hit Tour” last week and the May 1st show sold out in less than 36 hours. Now a second show has been added on May 2nd to ensure all of George’s fans get to see the show this spring. George is thrilled to hit the road on this National Tour, joined by Doc Walker, Charlie Major and newcomer Manny Blu. Tickets for May 2nd will go on sale this Friday March 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. through www.energetictickets.ca, or in person at Systems Sound Source on 100TH Street.

Tickets will be $55 (plus fees and taxes) for Reserved Dance Floor Seating and $60 (plus fees and taxes) for reserved seating. Sign up for the newsletter at www.energetictickets.ca/newsletter/ to receive the pre-sale access code tomorrow, March 14th.

George Canyon – Performing at The Lido, May 1st. George Canyon is performing at the Lido May1st. Tickets are selling out fast, so make sure you get yours quick at http://energetictickets.ca or Systems Sound Source – George will be joined by Doc Walker, Charlie Major, and Manny Blue. Posted by 100.1 Moose FM on Friday, March 8, 2019

- Advertisement -

Canyon rose to becoming one of Canada’s hottest Country Music stars in the early 2000’s and has won countless accolades and awards, including Juno Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards to name a few. He has been inducted into the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame, recorded 12 albums, and was recently presented a certified Platinum Award for his debut album ‘One Good Friend’. With country hits like Just Like You, I Believe in Angels, Drinkin’ Thinkin’, Daughters of the Sun, I Got This, I Want You To Live, Slow Dance and many more, he is also a highly regarded humanitarian, strong supporter of the military, and, most important, a proud father and devoted husband.

With over 20 Top 10 singles, Doc Walker is one of the most recognized Canadian country acts of the past two decades. The group has received multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, including Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, CMT Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Country Music Program or Special of the Year. In addition, Doc Walker has been nominated for several JUNO Awards for Country Album of the Year, including a win in 2009 for the album Beautiful Life.

Charlie Major is a true Canadian legend. He has sold nearly half a million records in Canada alone, and has been the recipient of 3 Juno Awards and 7 CCMA Awards. Rising to the forefront of the Canadian Music scene in the early to mid-nineties, Major holds the distinction of having six consecutive #1 hits (every single released) off his debut album prior to the inception of BDS.

Canada’s Manny Blu made his debut with the release of his first single “X on my Heart” earlier this year. Currently preparing to release his premiere EP Leave It Like It Is in summer 2019, Manny is eagerly awaiting the chance to share his new music with the world.

For more information on George Canyon please visit:

www.georgecanyon.com

www.facebook.com/georgecanyon

www.instagram.com/georgecanyon

www.twitter.com/georgecanyon