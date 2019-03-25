GoFundMe account set as Emergency Aid for baby Teslyn Rose Mercer

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A GoFundMe account has been set as emergency aid for one week old, Teslyn Rose Mercer as she recovers from surgery for a congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH).

The account set on March 23, 2019, has raised $1,700 out of the $35,000 goal.

According to the GoFundMe account, Teslyn’s parents, Fort St. John residents Autumn and Dakota have been travelling to Vancouver Women’s hospital where extensive testing was done every 4 weeks while Autumn was pregnant. During an ultrasound, the Doctors would see Teslyn would have CDH and would require surgery when she was born.

March 16, 2019, Teslyn was born at 6:52 pm and Autumn was able to hold her for 30 seconds before being placed in an incubator and taken to NICU.

March 18th, 2019 Teslyn received the surgery she required, only taking two hours instead of the scheduled four.

Teslyn must remain in Vancouver for no known period of time as she will need to be able to eat and have full bodily functions on her own before they will introduce breast milk to her.

The GoFundMe goes on to share that Dakota was not able to work due to the many Doctors appointments in Vancouver and Autumn had to go on maternity leave early, because of the circumstances both families have exhausted most of their funds.

The funds raised will go towards, the care Teslyn requires, travel expenses, and the accumulation of bills and living expenses away from home.

The most recent update shares “They stopped her dobumatine today, tomorrow we will stop prostin. In the next 48 hours we are working towards extubating her and tomorrow we will start her feeding Tears of happiness today,” Autumn Mearrow

To view the GoFundMe account; CLICK HERE