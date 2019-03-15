GoFundMe ‘Support Fund’ for Matt Jr Beckerton

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Young, Matt Jr Beckerton had an incident with accidentally ingesting a chemical solution that has sent him to Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

In speaking with Matt Beckerton, he shared “Our family is very happy with our community spirit, all their kind words and support means more than the world to us right now.”

According to the GoFundMe account;

‘We are uncertain of the extensive damages as for more tests will be carried out. He has a very long road ahead of him as well as his family. His Dad Matt is by side and his Mom Ashley is back home caring for his 3 older brothers.’

The GoFundMe account goes on to share the money is to help support the family in their time of need, and the long journey they have ahead.

The account set up on March, 14th, 2019 is at $8,345 out of its $10,000 goal

