3.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News GoFundMe 'Support Fund' for Matt Jr Beckerton
News

GoFundMe ‘Support Fund’ for Matt Jr Beckerton

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Young, Matt Jr Beckerton had an incident with accidentally ingesting a chemical solution that has sent him to Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

In speaking with Matt Beckerton, he shared “Our family is very happy with our community spirit, all their kind words and support means more than the world to us right now.”

According to the GoFundMe account;

- Advertisement -

‘We are uncertain of the extensive damages as for more tests will be carried out.  He has a very long road ahead of him as well as his family.  His Dad Matt is by side and his Mom Ashley is back home caring for his 3 older brothers.’

The GoFundMe account goes on to share the money is to help support the family in their time of need, and the long journey they have ahead.

The account set up on March, 14th, 2019 is at $8,345 out of its $10,000 goal

To view the GoFundMe account; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleTumbler Ridge is apart of Government Immigration Pilot Program
Next articleHuskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL finals

RECENT STORIES

News

Solidarity Matters holding Red Dress event tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Solidarity Matters will be showcasing a Red Dress event tonight, March 15, in the...
Read more
Canadian Press

TSB reduces tally of oil spilled by CN freight train in rural Manitoba

Canadian Press -
WINNIPEG, M.B. - Investigators have reduced their tally of how much oil spilled when a Canadian National freight train...
Read more
News

6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference this May

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the 6th Annual Spark Women's Leadership Conference.This program is...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Salvation Army’s new walk-in Fridge and Freezer are now running

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army has been working hard to expand its Perishable Food Program and with their new walk-in Fridge...

Huskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL...

GoFundMe ‘Support Fund’ for Matt Jr Beckerton

Tumbler Ridge is apart of Government Immigration Pilot Program

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.