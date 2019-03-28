Government of BC introducing legislation to eliminate Medical Services Plan premiums

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Government of B.C. is introducing new legislation that will eliminate Medical Services Plan premiums starting on January 1, 2020.

According to Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, the elimination of MSP will make life more affordable for British Columbians.

“After years of MSP premium increases, our government is proud to be moving forward in meeting our promise to end this regressive tax. Through this legislation, our government will eliminate MSP premiums in January 2020 and make life more affordable for British Columbians.”

The Government says this elimination will save individuals up to $900 a year and families as much as $1,800 a year.

MSP is the provincial health insurance program that eligible B.C. residents enroll in to receive provincially insured health-care benefits.

B.C. is the only Canadian jurisdiction to still charge a monthly health-care premium.

Although MSP premiums are being eliminated, the Government says the MSP program will continue to provide eligible B.C. residents with provincially insured health-care benefits.

For more information on these changes, you can visit the Government of B.C.’s website.