Grande Prairie Athletics advance to finals to face Dawson Creek

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Grande Prairie Athletics were in Falher last night, Tuesday, as they took on the Pirates for game six of the semi-finals.

The Athletics blanked the Pirates 9-0, advancing them to the finals with a series win of 4-2.

The A’s will be facing the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks for the finals.

According to NPHL.com, game one of the NPHL finals will mark the 100th meeting between the Canucks and the Athletics in their NPHL history.

The finals will be a best-of-seven series.

Here is the schedule:

Game 1 – Sat., March 9 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Game 2 – Tue., March 12 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

Game 3 – Wed., March 13 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

Game 4 – Sat., March 16 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

*Game 5 – Tue., March 19 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

*Game 6 – Thu., march 21 – Dawson Creek at Grande Prairie

*Game 7 – Sat., March 23 – Grande Prairie at Dawson Creek

* If necessary

