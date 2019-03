FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The NPHL finals wrapped up on Thursday night in Grande Prairie with the Athletics claiming the title on home ice over the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

It was an intense battle as both the Athletics and Canucks were neck-and-neck throughout the game, eventually heading into overtime with a tied score of two apiece.

It was at 6:19 into overtime when the Athletics would score the victory goal, winning the game 3-2 over the Canucks.

According to NPHL.com, this is now the second time the Athletics has claimed the title and this was the 10th time in the 66-year league history that the final was decided in overtime.