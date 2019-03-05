-12.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Grande Prairie RCMP investigating fatal collision
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP investigating fatal collision

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP are investigating a fatal collision with a pedestrian at a rural property south of the city.

On March 4, 2019, the Grande Prairie RCMP along with emergency personnel, responded to a collision at a business approximately 20km south of Grande Prairie.

A vehicle hit a 37-year-old male while it was reversing causing fatal injuries.

RCMP are unable to release the name of the deceased.

A Forensic Collision Reconstructionist and Forensic Identification personnel have been consulted.  The investigation is ongoing. Occupational Health and Safety has been notified and is also completing inquiries into this incident.

