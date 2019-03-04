Grande Prairie RCMP Lay Charges Following Traffic Stop

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP conducted a traffic stop in the area of 100 Street and 94 Avenue on Sunday, March 3.
According to the RCMP, they found a number of drugs and a firearm in the vehicle.
The following items were seized during the investigation:
- Approximately 33 grams of Cocaine
- Approximately 43.2 grams of Methamphetamine
- A loaded sawed-off shotgun
Three individuals from Dawson Creek are facing charges.
Tyler Kisch (25) of Dawson Creek, BC is facing the following charges:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
- Firearms Offences
Kaylie Tomkins (27) of Dawson Creek, BC is facing the following charge:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
- Firearms Offences
Darcy Belcourt (25) of Dawson Creek, BC is facing the following charges:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking Methamphetamine
- Firearms Offences
No further information will be provided as all matters are before the court.