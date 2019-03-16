-5.9 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, March 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 24-year-old
NewsRegional

Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 24-year-old

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Taylor Hodgson. He was last seen in Grande Prairie on March 13, 2019.

Taylor is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Brown hair
  • Blue eyes
  • 5’4” / 120 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a brown hat, blue winter coat with fur hood and blue jeans

There is concern for Taylor’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

- Advertisement -

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or call your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com ( http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleUPDATED – Edmonton Police issue Amber Alert for 8 year-old

RECENT STORIES

News

UPDATED – Edmonton Police issue Amber Alert for 8 year-old

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE #2 - The Amber Alert for Noah Ducharme has been cancelled. Noah and his mother were located in...
Read more
News

Duncan Cran Elementary to receive funding for playground equipment

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Duncan Cran Elementary School will be receiving $105,000 for a new accessible playground.This funding...
Read more
News

Solidarity Matters holding Red Dress event tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Solidarity Matters will be showcasing a Red Dress event tonight, March 15, in the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

TSB reduces tally of oil spilled by CN freight train in...

Canadian Press -
WINNIPEG, M.B. - Investigators have reduced their tally of how much oil spilled when a Canadian National freight train derailed last month on a...

6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference this May

Red Cross Stage One Water Safety Instructor Course April 1

Salvation Army’s new walk-in Fridge and Freezer are now running

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.