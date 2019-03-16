Grande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 24-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Taylor Hodgson. He was last seen in Grande Prairie on March 13, 2019.

Taylor is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

Blue eyes

5’4” / 120 lbs

Last seen wearing a brown hat, blue winter coat with fur hood and blue jeans

There is concern for Taylor’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or call your local police.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com ( http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.