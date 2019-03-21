5 C
News

Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 12-year-old

Avatar Adam Reaburn
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP need the public’s help to locate 12-year-old Lukas Joshua Purchase.

Lukas was last seen in Grande Prairie on March 20 and the RCMP are concerned for his well being.  Lukas is described as:

  • Caucasian
  • Blonde Hair
  • Blue Eyes
  • 5’8″/ 115lbs
  • Wearing blue pants, purple sweater, and grey shoes.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or call your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com ( http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

