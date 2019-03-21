Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 14-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Jordan Morris-Harback.

Jordan was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on March 20, 2019.

Jordan is described as:

Caucasian

5’4″/100lbs

Dark Blonde Hair

Blue Eyes

Wearing Black pants, black hoody, red and white shoes, dark blue Oiler’s ball cap.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.