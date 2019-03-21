Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 15-year-old

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating 15-year-old Sedea Widow.

Sedea was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on March 20, 2019.

Sedea is described as:

First nations

Dark brown hair

green eyes

5’11″/ 120lbs

Has a nose piercing

Wearing black and white hoody, maroon and green camouflage pants, maroon running shoes

There is a concern for Sedea’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.