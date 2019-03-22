Grande Prairie RCMP search for missing 54-year-old man

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance in locating 54-year-old John Leach.

RCMP say he was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on February 23, 2019.

John is described as:

Caucasian

Grey hair

Blue Eyes

6’0″/170lbs

A tattoo on his right arm (unspecified).

There is a concern for John’s well-being. The RCMP would like to locate and speak with him as soon as possible.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.