Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney (14). She was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on March 27, 2019.

Jordyn is described as:

Caucasian

Brown hair

Green eyes

5’2″/ 155lbs

Tattoo on left wrist with word “stay”

Wearing black leggings, pink hat and pink sweater.

There is a concern for Jordyn’s well-being.

The RCMP would like to locate and speak with her as soon as possible.

RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to her whereabouts.

Please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)