Fort St. John
Monday, March 4, 2019
News Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance with Attempted Vehicle Entry
News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance with Attempted Vehicle Entry

Avatar Tracy Teves
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB – February 25, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m RCMP were called to a neighbourhood in the north end of the city where two males approached a running vehicle with occupants and attempted to gain entry.

The vehicle driver reversed and drove out of the area to avoid the suspects. The suspects are believed to be linked to a dark older model four door sedan.

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance for any information about this incident.

Please contact Grande Prairie RCMP Detachment at 780-830-5700. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS) or by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com.

