Grande Prairie RCMP seize over $615,000 in illegal drugs

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Grande Prairie RCMP executed two warrants and seized over $615,000 worth of illegal drugs.

On March 17, 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP Municipal Drug Section along with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, ALERT and Grande Prairie General Duty members, executed 2 Search warrants in the City of Grande Prairie and the Town of Wembley following a drug investigation.

RCMP searched both residences and located approximately $615,000 worth of illegal drugs. Canadian currency and firearms were also located during the search. The following items were seized as a result of the investigation;

Approximately 4.2 kilograms of Cocaine

Approximately 250 grams of Fentanyl Powder

Approximately 270 Fentanyl tablets

Approximately 1950 Oxycodone tablets

Approximately 22.5 litres of GHB/Rohypnol

Approximately $4000 in Canadian Currency

4 firearms

George Osbaldo Goday-Guerra, 24 of Surrey, British Columbia is facing the following charges;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking x 4

Trafficking a controlled substance

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of a prohibited weapon/device

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm

Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Mr. Godoy-Guerra remains in custody and scheduled to appear at Grande Prairie Provincial Court on March 20, 2019.

Grande Prairie RCMP is committed to increasing community safety by using a crime reduction strategy that focuses on identifying repeat offenders, gathering intelligence, and conducting enforcement initiatives.