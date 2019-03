FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Game four of the NPHL finals took place in Grande Prairie on Saturday.

The Athletics took an early lead, with home-ice advantage, and managed to win game four of the NPHL finals with a score of 6-3 over the Dawson Creek Senior Canucks.

The series is now tied at two games apiece.

- Advertisement -

Game five of the series goes tomorrow night, March 19, in Dawson Creek. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.