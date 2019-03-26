4.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver. Photo by Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Home Canadian Press Green leader criticizes new LNG tax credit
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Green leader criticizes new LNG tax credit

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government’s proposals to rewrite tax laws for LNG developments are getting a thumbs down from environmental groups.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says amendments to tax laws introduced yesterday show the government’s hypocrisy because they lead the province away from its Clean-BC plan to reduce carbon pollution.

Peter McCartney of the Wilderness Committee also criticized the legislation for not aligning with the Clean-BC plan.

- Advertisement -

He says people are being asked to cut carbon pollution while the government is giving six-billion dollars in tax breaks and subsidies to construct the LNG facility.

Finance Minister Carole James says the legislation will help attract LNG investment and protect the environment.

Under the changes, the government would amend the Income Tax Act to implement a tax credit to eligible corporations for LNG development.

The Business Council of British Columbia backed the government’s approach, saying the changes will allow the province to compete in LNG markets around the world.

Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman says the government’s tax changes will help bring more LNG investment to the province at a time when B-C continues to need oil and gas to fuel the economy.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleMore maintenance work to take place on Taylor Bridge starting Wednesday
Next articleFort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

RECENT STORIES

News

Legislation to remove barriers for liquefied natural gas is welcomed

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. -  With the barriers removed by the provincial government for the liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry,  local...
Read more
News

Local MLAs voice concerns over draft caribou recovery agreements

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - With B.C., Ottawa, the West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations reaching a recent draft...
Read more
News

Fort St. John hosts 30th Winter Games in 2020

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - City Council presented the Winter Games 2020 Society with $50,000 as seed money to...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St. John Airshow cancelled for 2019

Adam Reaburn -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Fort St. John Airshow has been cancelled.The Fort St. John International Airshow Society announced Tuesday that the...

Green leader criticizes new LNG tax credit

More maintenance work to take place on Taylor Bridge starting Wednesday

City Councillors set to recruit Surgeons

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.