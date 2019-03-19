1.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Highway 97 closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Avatar Adam Reaburn
UPDATE #2 – The RCMP have confirmed the collision is a fatal. For updates on this story, click here.

UPDATE – A detour is now available – Small vehicle (Less than 1 tonne) detour via Stuckey Rd and 271 road. Large vehicle detour via Fort St. John or Tumbler Ridge.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

Drivebc.ca says the highway is closed due to a vehicle incident between the 277 road and the 275 road approximately 46 km from Dawson Creek.

At this time there is no estimate on when the highway will re-open.  Drivebc.ca does not show a detour at this time.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, email [email protected]

Here is full text from Drivebc.ca

INCIDENT

Highway 97 – Highway 97. Vehicle incident between 277 Rd and 275 Rd for 1.8 km (46 km south of Dawson Creek to 47 km north of Chetwynd). Road closed. Assessment in progress. Estimated time of opening not available. Next update time Tue Mar 19 at 10:00 AM MST. Last updated Tue Mar 19 at 8:00 AM MST. (DBC-6313)

