Highway 97 closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

UPDATE #2 – The RCMP have confirmed the collision is a fatal. For updates on this story, click here.

UPDATE – A detour is now available – Small vehicle (Less than 1 tonne) detour via Stuckey Rd and 271 road. Large vehicle detour via Fort St. John or Tumbler Ridge.

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd.

- Advertisement -

Drivebc.ca says the highway is closed due to a vehicle incident between the 277 road and the 275 road approximately 46 km from Dawson Creek.

At this time there is no estimate on when the highway will re-open. Drivebc.ca does not show a detour at this time.

If you’re travelling in the area, let us know what you see, email [email protected]

Here is full text from Drivebc.ca

INCIDENT