NewsRegional

Highway 97 closed south of McLeod Lake

Avatar Adam Reaburn
UPDATE – The Highway is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

McLEOD LAKE, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed due to a vehicle incident south of McLeod Lake.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions between Poplar Point Road and Homewood Road, approximately 1km south of McLeod Lake.

The road is closed in both directions, and there is no detour.  Drivebc.ca says the road could open at 9 p.m.  The next update from Drivebc.ca is expected at 4 p.m.

A snowfall warning remains in place for the Pine Pass.  Environment Canada expects that region could see anywhere from 10 to 20 cm of snow starting Sunday evening.

