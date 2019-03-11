Highway 97 closed south of Pine Pass

UPDATE – The highway is now open to single lane traffic.

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between the Pine Pass and MacKenzie turn off.

Drivebc.ca says a vehicle incident has closed the highway between Kennedy road the Azu Sub road. The area is approximately 16 to 19 km south of the Pine Pass Summit.

#BCHwy97 CLOSED due to a vehicle incident between Kennedy Rd and Azu Sub Rd. Detour not available. Expect dealys. Next update time at 2:00 PM. #JohnHartHwy #LemorayBC #OldFriendMountain — DriveBC NE (@DriveBC_NE) March 11, 2019

A vehicle incident has caused the closure. There is no detour available. The next update is expected at 2 p.m.

For updates and current conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca