Highway 97 closed south of Pine Pass

Avatar Adam Reaburn
UPDATE – The highway is now open to single lane traffic.

CHETWYND, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between the Pine Pass and MacKenzie turn off.

Drivebc.ca says a vehicle incident has closed the highway between Kennedy road the Azu Sub road.  The area is approximately 16 to 19 km south of the Pine Pass Summit.

A vehicle incident has caused the closure.  There is no detour available.  The next update is expected at 2 p.m.

For updates and current conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
