Highway closed after pedestrian hit and killed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO Media Relation North District, RCMP, says crews are on scene as we speak, flaggers have been called and the Hwy will be closed until further notice.

Drivebc.ca says the highway is closed between the 277 road and the 275 road for 1.8 km approximately 46 km south of Dawson Creek to 47 km north of Chetwynd.

Detour via Stuckey Road and 271 Road. Large vehicle detour via Fort. St. John or Tumbler Ridge.

At this time there is no estimate on when the highway will re-open. Drivebc.ca