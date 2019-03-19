1.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Highway closed after pedestrian hit and killed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd
News

Highway closed after pedestrian hit and killed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Highway 97 is closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Tuesday.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO Media Relation North District, RCMP, says crews are on scene as we speak, flaggers have been called and the Hwy will be closed until further notice.

Drivebc.ca says the highway is closed between the 277 road and the 275 road for 1.8 km approximately 46 km south of Dawson Creek to 47 km north of Chetwynd.

- Advertisement -

Detour via Stuckey Road and 271 Road. Large vehicle detour via Fort. St. John or Tumbler Ridge.

At this time there is no estimate on when the highway will re-open.  Drivebc.ca

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleHighway 97 closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd
Next articleFSJ Oilwives and Stage North present another murder mystery event

RECENT STORIES

News

32 weather temperature records were broken Monday

Tracy Teves -
VANCOUVER, B.C. - Environment and Climate Change Canada says 32 weather temperature records were broken yesterday, March 18th in...
Read more
News

Chetwynd RCMP investigate weekend mailbox theft

Scott Brooks -
CHETWYND, B.C. - Chetwynd RCMP received a report, on March 18, that several mailboxes had been broken into.According to...
Read more
News

Highway 97 closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE #2 - The RCMP have confirmed the collision is a fatal. For updates on this story, click here.UPDATE...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Energetictickets.ca Events

FSJ Oilwives and Stage North present another murder mystery event

Adam Reaburn -
Join the FSJ Oilwives and Stage North for another murder mystery.  Last year this event sold out in just days and will now be...

Highway closed after pedestrian hit and killed between Dawson Creek and...

Highway 97 closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Several South and North Peace highways flooded

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.