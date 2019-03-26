Hospital Foundation Announces Betty Pimm Endowment Fund

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced that Betty Pimm is being remembered in a new Endowment Fund.

According to the Hospital Foundation, The Betty Pimm Named Endowment Fund was created on March 25 with a generous donation from Betty’s family, husband Darwin Pimm and sons Ted and Clint.

Niki Hedges, Executive Director of the Hospital Foundation, says she expresses gratitude to the family for this generous donation in memory of Betty.

- Advertisement -

“We truly want to express our gratitude to Darwin and sons for this generous donation in memory of Betty. This year we are celebrating 25 years in operation and this gift keeps a special person in mind for a very long time, one that family and friends can be very proud of as Betty’s name will be remembered and her legacy will continue on, today and into the future.”

Foundation Vice Chair, Twila Soule, says this Endowment Fund is an enduring legacy for a great and kind-hearted woman.

“As a board member of the FSJ Hospital Foundation, I am grateful for the Pimm family’s donation in memory of Betty. They have always given back to their community and their financial support will continue to help us in our endeavours to enhance patient care and comfort at our local hospital. Our endowment funds were born out of a desire for long-term stability for our Foundation and Darwin, Ted and Clint’s gift to the Betty Pimm Endowment Fund will ensure that those goals continue. An enduring legacy for a great and kind-hearted woman, Betty Pimm.”

For more information, you can visit the Hospital Foundation’s website.