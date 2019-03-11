Huskies advance to NWJHL finals after beating Navigators 3-0

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Sunday for game seven of the semi-finals as they hosted the North Peace Navigators.

It was an intense battle for the puck throughout the first period, but no team managed to score a goal, ending the period with a deadlock of 0-0 with 18-7 shots on goal for the Huskies.

There was lots of power and energy in the second period as the Huskies continued to battle their way to the Navigators net.

Later on at 3:12 remaining in the frame, Gary Loewen would score a power play goal with an assist by Matthew Apsassin making the score 1-0 over the Navigators.

In period three, it would take quite a bit of time before the next goal would be made.

Then at 5:33 remaining in the period, Jared Loewen would score on a power play with assists by Gary Loewen and Geoff Dick making the score 2-0.

The next goal would come at 4:08 left in the frame, in a power play, with Jared Winkel scoring on the Navigators with a feed from Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen making it a 3-0 lead.

The Huskies managed to maintain their lead, winning the game and advancing to the finals.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team will continue to work on their style of play as they head into the finals.

“We’re just going to continue to build on what we’ve got these last three games that we’ve played in. We want to continue to play our style of the game.”

Up next, the Huskies will be facing the JDA County Kings in the NWJHL finals as they beat the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks on Sunday in game seven of the semi-finals.

Winning this game also allows the Huskies to take part in this year’s Hockey Alberta Championships.

A schedule for the finals has yet to be released as of Sunday.