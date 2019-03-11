2.8 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, March 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Huskies advance to NWJHL finals after beating Navigators 3-0
Sports

Huskies advance to NWJHL finals after beating Navigators 3-0

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Sunday for game seven of the semi-finals as they hosted the North Peace Navigators.

It was an intense battle for the puck throughout the first period, but no team managed to score a goal, ending the period with a deadlock of 0-0 with 18-7 shots on goal for the Huskies.

There was lots of power and energy in the second period as the Huskies continued to battle their way to the Navigators net.

- Advertisement -

Later on at 3:12 remaining in the frame, Gary Loewen would score a power play goal with an assist by Matthew Apsassin making the score 1-0 over the Navigators.

In period three, it would take quite a bit of time before the next goal would be made.

Then at 5:33 remaining in the period, Jared Loewen would score on a power play with assists by Gary Loewen and Geoff Dick making the score 2-0.

The next goal would come at 4:08 left in the frame, in a power play, with Jared Winkel scoring on the Navigators with a feed from Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen making it a 3-0 lead.

The Huskies managed to maintain their lead, winning the game and advancing to the finals.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team will continue to work on their style of play as they head into the finals.

“We’re just going to continue to build on what we’ve got these last three games that we’ve played in. We want to continue to play our style of the game.”

Up next, the Huskies will be facing the JDA County Kings in the NWJHL finals as they beat the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks on Sunday in game seven of the semi-finals.

Winning this game also allows the Huskies to take part in this year’s Hockey Alberta Championships.

A schedule for the finals has yet to be released as of Sunday.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleQuake hits Alberta, but in different geologic region than one linked to fracking

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Fort St John Huskies advance to game seven of semi-finals

Scott Brooks -
PEACE RIVER, A.B. - The Fort St. John  Huskies were in Peace River on Saturday night as they took...
Read more
Sports

Huskies fall to Navigators in close game on Friday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night as they took on...
Read more
Sports

Second Annual St. Paddy’s Day 5 K Run, Walk, or Jig taking place March 16

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Irish Dance Society is hosting the Second Annual St. Paddy's...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Snowfall warning issued for the Pine Pass

Adam Reaburn -
CHETWYND, B.C. - A snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.Environment Canada says a frontal system could bring with it 10 to...

Report says artifacts found near Coastal Gas Link Pipeline ‘not their...

Huskies fall to Navigators in close game on Friday

Province introduces new law to help clear minor accidents faster

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.