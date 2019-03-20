13.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, March 20, 2019
The Fort St. John Huskies fell to the Kings in game four of the NWJHL finals. Photo by Scott Brooks
Huskies fall to Kings in game four of finals

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Grande Prairie on Tuesday to take on the JDA County Kings for game four of the NWJHL finals.

Throughout most of the game, the Kings held strong control over the Huskies by taking power play advantages.

At 7:41 into the game, the Kings scored a goal making it a 1-0 lead.

Then at 4:20 remaining in the game, Brady Marzocco would receive a two-minute penalty for slashing.

During that time, the Kings took full advantage of the power play by scoring a goal at 2:34 left in the frame making the score 2-0 over the Pups.

At 55 seconds into the second period, Brady Marzocco would receive another two-minute penalty for slashing.

Then at 1:58 into the frame, the Kings would score another power play goal making the score 3-0.

Later on in the period, at 8:07 remaining, Oscar Burgess would receive a two-minute penalty for tripping.

During that time, the Kings would score another power play goal on the Huskies, making the score 4-0.

The next Kings goal would come at 4:51 left in the period, making it a 5-0 lead over the Huskies.

Then at 3:41 left in the period, Chase Gregory would score the first Huskies goal with assists by Cooper Willms and Joel Bourgeois making the score 5-1.

With 39 seconds remaining in the frame, Gary Loewen would score a goal with an assist by Brady Marzocco making the score 5-2 at the end of the second period.

At 9:39 into the third period, the Kings would score another goal making the score 6-2.

Then at 7:56, Gary Loewen would score on a power play with a feed from Nolan Legace and Brady Marzocco making the score 6-3.

There were no more goals within the remainder of the game, making the final score 6-3.

The series is now tied at two games apiece.

Up next, the Huskies are home this Thursday, March 21, as they host the Kings for game five of the finals. Puck drop is 8:00 at the North Peace Arena.

