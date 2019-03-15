3.4 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 15, 2019
Sports Huskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL finals
Sports

Huskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL finals

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Thursday as they hosted the JDA County Kings for game one of the NWJHL finals.

At 3:59 into the game, Nolan Legace, the birthday boy, would make an unassisted goal making the score 1-0 over the Kings.

Then at 8:00 into the period, Aiden Craig-Steele would make an unassisted goal making the lead 2-0.

But then with 7:42 remaining in period one, the Kings would score a goal making the score 2-1.

The at 1:44 left in the period, the Kings would score another goal making the score tied at two apiece as they headed into the second period.

At 6:12 into the period, Aiden Craig-Steele would score his second goal of the night, on a power play, with an assist by Alex Nimmo, taking the lead 3-2.

This would be the only goal made during the second frame.

Throughout the third period, the Huskies tried to maintain their lead but the Kings would tie the score, at 9:55 remaining in the frame, making it 3-3.

The tie would not be broken in regulation, forcing the game into 20 minutes of overtime.

In overtime, it was an intense battle of the puck as the Huskies tried to score a goal and stay alive.

But at 4:10 into OT, the Navigators would get the puck past the Pups and score a goal making the final score 4-3.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, feels that his team relied too much on their skills and not enough on their actual play.

“I felt like we just relied on our skill tonight. We really didn’t have any ‘nastiness’ to our game, not the nastiness where we’re cross-checking, just that dirty attitude that we need the puck, we need to get it more, and bear down in their crease a bit more.”

Up next, the Huskies are on the road to Grande Prairie this Saturday, March 16, for game two of the NWJHL Finals. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.

Scott Brooks
