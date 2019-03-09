Huskies fall to Navigators in close game on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night as they took on the North Peace Navigators for game five of the semi-finals.

During the first period, it was an intense struggle as both teams battled for the puck.

There was no scoring in this period, but shots on goal were 15-9 for the Huskies.

At 8:04 into the second period, the Navigators would break the deadlock as they scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Huskies.

Throughout the period, the Huskies battled hard as they made several attempts to score a goal, but with no luck.

Later on, at 4:22 remaining in the frame, Dean Whitcomb would receive a two-minute penalty for hooking.

Then at 2:30 left in the period, the Navigators would score on a power play making the score 2-0 over the Huskies.

Things would begin to turn around for the Huskies in the third period as Jared Winkel would score a power play goal, at 2:34 into the period, with assists by Geoff Dick and Jared Loewen making the score 2-1.

Then at 7:43 into the frame, the Navigators would score another goal making the score a 3-1 lead.

Later on in the period, at 4:24 remaining, Nathan Bragg would receive a two-minute penalty for tripping.

The Navigators would take advantage of the power play as they would score at 3:49 left in the period, making the score 4-1.

Just when hope started to fade, Aiden Craig-Steele would make an unassisted power play goal, with 40 seconds remaining in the frame, making the score 4-2.

Then with 28 seconds left, Geoff Dick would score a goal with assists by Jared Loewen and Joel Bourgeois making the score closer at 4-3.

Before the Huskies had another chance at scoring a goal, the time had run out making it a 4-3 win for the Navigators.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team played an awesome game.

“Our game was awesome, we possessed the puck a lot. We had a lot of zone time, a lot of scoring chances. If we play like that again, I don’t see us not getting rewarded for better things. But at the end of the day, we ran into a hot goalie and those things happen.”

Up next, the Huskies are on the road tonight, Saturday, to Peace River as they take on the Navigators for game six of the semi-finals. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.