-11 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement

A DAY FOR THE KIDS

Arctech Welding and Machining presents A Day for the Kids. Help us raise money for the Child Development Centre in FSJ.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE
The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Wednesday as they took on the Navigators in game four of the semi-final series. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Huskies fall to Navigators in game four of semi-finals
Sports

Huskies fall to Navigators in game four of semi-finals

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Wednesday night as they took on the North Peace Navigators for game four of the semi-finals.

It just wasn’t the Huskies’ night as the Navigators would score the first goal at 7:55 into the game, making the score 1-0.

Then at 7:29 remaining in the period, the Navs would score another goal making it a 2-0 lead over the Huskies.

- Advertisement -

The Navigators scoring streak would continue into the second period.

At 1:05 into the second frame, the Navigators would score their third goal on the Huskies making the score 3-0.

By 3:09 into the period, the score would be 5-0 over the Huskies.

Then at 5:32 into the frame, Alex Nimmo would score the first Huskies goal with assists by Jared Loewen and Matthew Apsassin trailing 5-1 behind the Navigators.

At 6:04 into the period, Jared Winkel would score a power play goal with a feed from Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen making the score 5-2.

But at 20 seconds following that goal, the Navs responded by scoring a goal and extending their lead 6-2.

Later on, at 4:09 left in the period, Jeridyn Loewen would score a goal with assists by Brady Marzocco and Gary Loewen making the score 6-3.

At 41 seconds into the third period, the Navigators scored a goal making the score 7-3 over the Pups.

Then at 3:59 into the frame, the Navs would score another goal on the Huskies making the score 8-3.

At 8:06 into the period, Alex Nimmo scored a goal on the Navigators with an assist by Dean Whitcomb and Oscar Burgess making the score 7-4.

Throughout the remainder of the game, the Navigators would score two more goals making the final score 10-4 over the Huskies.

The series is now tied at two apiece.

The Huskies are home this Friday, March 8, as they take on the Navigators for game five of the semi-finals. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleVillage of Rycroft remains on Boil Water Advisory and State of Local Emergency
Next articleEnhancements to Heritage Conservation in B.C. with changes to their Act

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Two Elks Speed Skating members off to Canada West Short Track

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two members from the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club are sharpening their...
Read more
Sports

Northern Strikers participate at the 2019 Slush Cup in Edmonton

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Northern Strikers Soccer Club were in Edmonton from March 1...
Read more
Sports

Flyers to hold Coy Cup Raffle with over $4000 worth in prizes

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Flyers are holding a Coy Cup Raffle in an effort...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

Federal government pledges $49 million for $3.5 billion plastics project

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - A $3.5-billion project to turn Alberta propane into plastic pellets for the manufacture of consumer products is to receive $49 million...

Traffic collision on Highway 97 south of Pine Pass

2019 City of Fort St. John Community Awards

Two Elks Speed Skating members off to Canada West Short Track

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.