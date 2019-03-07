Huskies fall to Navigators in game four of semi-finals

PEACE RIVER, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Peace River on Wednesday night as they took on the North Peace Navigators for game four of the semi-finals.

It just wasn’t the Huskies’ night as the Navigators would score the first goal at 7:55 into the game, making the score 1-0.

Then at 7:29 remaining in the period, the Navs would score another goal making it a 2-0 lead over the Huskies.

The Navigators scoring streak would continue into the second period.

At 1:05 into the second frame, the Navigators would score their third goal on the Huskies making the score 3-0.

By 3:09 into the period, the score would be 5-0 over the Huskies.

Then at 5:32 into the frame, Alex Nimmo would score the first Huskies goal with assists by Jared Loewen and Matthew Apsassin trailing 5-1 behind the Navigators.

At 6:04 into the period, Jared Winkel would score a power play goal with a feed from Geoff Dick and Gary Loewen making the score 5-2.

But at 20 seconds following that goal, the Navs responded by scoring a goal and extending their lead 6-2.

Later on, at 4:09 left in the period, Jeridyn Loewen would score a goal with assists by Brady Marzocco and Gary Loewen making the score 6-3.

At 41 seconds into the third period, the Navigators scored a goal making the score 7-3 over the Pups.

Then at 3:59 into the frame, the Navs would score another goal on the Huskies making the score 8-3.

At 8:06 into the period, Alex Nimmo scored a goal on the Navigators with an assist by Dean Whitcomb and Oscar Burgess making the score 7-4.

Throughout the remainder of the game, the Navigators would score two more goals making the final score 10-4 over the Huskies.

The series is now tied at two apiece.

The Huskies are home this Friday, March 8, as they take on the Navigators for game five of the semi-finals. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.