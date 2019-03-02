Huskies fall to Navigators in OT in game one of semi-finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Friday night as they hosted the North Peace Navigators for game one of the semi-finals.

At 4:01 into the game, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal on the Navigators with assists by Aiden Craig-Steele and Alex Nimmo making the score 1-0.

The Huskies were able to hold off the Navs from scoring for the rest of the period.

At 9:56 into the second period, things started to change as the Navigators would score a goal making it tied at one apiece.

Then at 5:56 remaining in the frame, the Navigators would break the tie by scoring a goal, making it a 2-1 lead over the Pups.

To make matters more difficult for the Huskies, the Navigators would score a goal with one second remaining in the period, making the score 3-1.

In the third period, it was a struggle for the Huskies to keep a hold on the puck and bury a goal in the net.

Finally, at 7:30 remaining in the third, Gary Loewen would score a power play goal with a feed from Jared Loewen and Geoff Dick making the score 3-2.

Then with 5:03 left in the period, Gary Loewen would score another power play goal with assists by Geoff Dick and Jared Loewen, tying the score at three apiece.

In the final five minutes, it was a tense moment as the Navigators kept hanging around Huskies territory trying to make shots on goal, but goalie Jonathan Bateman kept blocking the shots to stay alive.

This hard work would result in 20 minutes of overtime.

It was an intense battle as the Huskies tried to keep the Navigators at bay from scoring a goal.

But, at 6:33 into OT, the Navigators would score a goal, making the final score 4-3 over the Huskies.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team’s effort was good but they weren’t playing smart hockey during the game.

“I think their effort was pretty good but our brains weren’t there. So we didn’t play smart hockey at all.”

Up next, the Huskies are on the road tonight, Saturday, to Peace River to take on the Navigators for game two of the semi-finals. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.