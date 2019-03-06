Huskies off to Peace River tonight for game four of the semi-finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road to Peace River tonight as they take on the North Peace Navigators in game four of the semi-finals.

On Monday, in game three, the Pups managed to win the game with a close score of 2-1.

The Huskies currently lead the series 2-1 over the Navigators.

- Advertisement -

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says he feels that his team is still not playing where they should be.

“I still don’t feel that we are stroking our best game yet but the important thing is that we’re battling, we’re working hard, and we’re paying the price.”

The Huskies will try to continue to maintain the lead as they take on the Navigators tonight, Wednesday, in game four of the series. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.