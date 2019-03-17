5.6 C
Fort St. John
Saturday, March 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
The Fort St. John Huskies were in Grande Prairie on Saturday for game two of the NWJHL finals. Photo by Scott Brooks
Home Sports Huskies tie NWJHL finals at one game apiece on Saturday
Sports

Huskies tie NWJHL finals at one game apiece on Saturday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Grande Prairie on Saturday night as they took on the JDA County Kings for game two of the NWJHL finals.

At 34 seconds into the game, the Kings scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Huskies.

Then at 8:47 into the period, Dean Whitcomb scored a goal with an assist by Jared Winkel making the score tied at one apiece.

- Advertisement -

Later on at 7:27 remaining in the first frame, Oscar Burgess would score a goal with assists by Matthew Apsassin and Dean Whitcomb making the score 2-1.

At two minutes into the second period, Brady Marzocco would score the Pups third goal with a feed from Ivan Jasbec and Jared Winkel making the score a 3-1 lead over the Kings.

Then at 5:10 into the frame, Geoff Dick would score a power play goal with assists by Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen making it 4-1.

The Kings started to make an attempt to catch up as they scored a goal, at 7:03 into the frame, making the score 4-2.

Then with 6:41 remaining in the period, the Kings would score another goal trailing behind the Huskies by one point at 4-3.

At 4:50 into the third period, on a power play, Geoff Dick would score his second goal of the night with a feed from Gary Loewen and Brady Marzocco making the score 5-3.

Then with 1:57 remaining in the game, Brady Marzocco would also make his second goal of the night with assists by Gary Loewen and Matthew Apsassin making the final score 6-3 over the Kings.

The series is now tied at one game apiece.

Up next, the Huskies are home tomorrow, Sunday, for game three of the series. Puck drop is 2:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP looking for missing 24-year-old

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Red Cross Stage One Water Safety Instructor Course April 1

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Red Cross is hosting a Water Safety Instructor Course on April 1, 2019.This...
Read more
Sports

Huskies fall to Kings on Thursday for game one of NWJHL finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Thursday as they hosted the JDA...
Read more
Sports

Dawson Creek wins game three of NPHL finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Game three of the NPHL finals took place in Dawson Creek on Wednesday night...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Solidarity Matters holding Red Dress event tonight

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Solidarity Matters will be showcasing a Red Dress event tonight, March 15, in the Atrium at Northern Lights College...

TSB reduces tally of oil spilled by CN freight train in...

6th Annual Spark Women’s Leadership Conference this May

Red Cross Stage One Water Safety Instructor Course April 1

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.