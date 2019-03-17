Huskies tie NWJHL finals at one game apiece on Saturday

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Grande Prairie on Saturday night as they took on the JDA County Kings for game two of the NWJHL finals.

At 34 seconds into the game, the Kings scored a goal making the score 1-0 over the Huskies.

Then at 8:47 into the period, Dean Whitcomb scored a goal with an assist by Jared Winkel making the score tied at one apiece.

Later on at 7:27 remaining in the first frame, Oscar Burgess would score a goal with assists by Matthew Apsassin and Dean Whitcomb making the score 2-1.

At two minutes into the second period, Brady Marzocco would score the Pups third goal with a feed from Ivan Jasbec and Jared Winkel making the score a 3-1 lead over the Kings.

Then at 5:10 into the frame, Geoff Dick would score a power play goal with assists by Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen making it 4-1.

The Kings started to make an attempt to catch up as they scored a goal, at 7:03 into the frame, making the score 4-2.

Then with 6:41 remaining in the period, the Kings would score another goal trailing behind the Huskies by one point at 4-3.

At 4:50 into the third period, on a power play, Geoff Dick would score his second goal of the night with a feed from Gary Loewen and Brady Marzocco making the score 5-3.

Then with 1:57 remaining in the game, Brady Marzocco would also make his second goal of the night with assists by Gary Loewen and Matthew Apsassin making the final score 6-3 over the Kings.

The series is now tied at one game apiece.

Up next, the Huskies are home tomorrow, Sunday, for game three of the series. Puck drop is 2:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.