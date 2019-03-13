2.6 C
The Fort St. John Huskies are home this Thursday as they take on the JDA County Kings for game one of the NWJHL finals. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Huskies to host game one of NWJHL finals this Thursday

Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be home on Thursday as they host the JDA County Kings for game one of the NWJHL finals.

The Huskies advanced to the finals after managing to squeeze out the North Peace Navigators 3-0 on Sunday in game seven of the semi-finals.

Advancing to the finals also allows the Huskies to take part in this year’s Hockey Alberta Championships.

The Kings also went to game seven in the semi-finals, beating out the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks 5-1.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team will continue to work on their style of play as they head into the finals.

“We’re just going to continue to build on what we’ve got these last three games that we’ve played in. We want to continue to play our style of the game.”

Game one of the NWJHL finals is taking place this Thursday, March 14, at the North Peace Arena. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m.

 

Here is the full schedule:

Game 1 Thursday, March 14, 8 p.m. in FSJ
Game 2 Saturday, March 16, 7 p.m. in GP
Game 3 Sunday, March 17, 2 p.m. in FSJ
Game 4 Tuesday, March 19, 7:30 p.m. in GP
*Game 5 Thursday, March 21, 8 p.m. in FSJ
*Game 6 Saturday, March 23, 7 p.m. in GP
*Game 7 Sunday, March 24, 4 p.m. in FSJ

*=If necessary

