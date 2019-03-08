-8.2 C
Fort St. John
Friday, March 8, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight for game five of the semi-finals as they take on the North Peace Navigators. Photo by Scott Brooks
Huskies to host Navigators for game five of semi-finals tonight
Sports

Huskies to host Navigators for game five of semi-finals tonight

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight as they take on the North Peace Navigators for game five of the NWJHL semi-finals.

The series is currently tied at two apiece.

In game one, the Huskies fell to the Navigators 4-3 in overtime.

Then in game two, the Pups rebounded with a win of 2-1 over the Navs.

The Huskies also managed to win game three with a score of 2-1.

But then in game four, the Huskies suffered a huge loss of 10-4.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says he feels that his team is still not playing where they should be for the playoffs.

“I still don’t feel that we are stroking our best game yet but the important thing is that we’re battling, we’re working hard, and we’re paying the price.”

The Huskies are looking to regain the lead as they host the Navigators tonight, Friday, at the North Peace Arena. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

