Huskies win game three of NWJHL finals over Kings

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Sunday as they took on the JDA County Kings in game three of the NWJHL finals.

At 7:33 remaining in the first period, Gary Loewen would make an unassisted goal making the score 1-0.

Then at 6:23 left in the frame, Jared Winkel would score a goal on the Kings with an assist by Ivan Jasbec making the lead 2-0.

Then with 55 seconds, on a power play, Jared Winkel would make his second goal with assists by Gary Loewen and Jared Loewen making the score 3-0 as they headed into the second period.

At 1:29 into the second frame, the Kings would score a goal making the score 3-1.

Then at 3:40 into the period, Jared Winkel would score his third goal with an assist by Dean Whitcomb making the lead 4-1.

With 1:29 left in the frame, Brady Marzocco would score a goal with a feed from Gary Loewen and Nolan Legace making the score 5-1.

At 2:24 into the third period, Alex Nimmo would score a goal with an assist by Aiden Craig-Steele making the Huskies lead 6-1 over the Kings.

Then at 5:11 into the frame, Nolan Legace would score n unassisted goal making the score 7-1.

With 6:58 remaining in the period, the Kings managed to score a goal making the score 7-2.

Then at 6:21 left in the frame, Matthew Apsassin would receive a two-minute penalty for tripping.

During that time, the Kings took advantage of the power play and scored a goal at 5:59 left in the game making the score 7-3.

The Huskies managed to hold off the Kings for the remainder of the period making the final score 7-3.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says it was a good hockey game until the third period when his team started to lose focus.

“It was a good hockey game except for about seven minutes in the third period where we got our focus away from other things and we started worrying about what they were doing and not worrying about what we were doing. Other than those seven minutes, it was a pretty good hockey game for us.”

The Huskies now lead the series 2-1.

Up next, the Huskies are in Grande Prairie on Tuesday, March 19, as they take on the Kings for game four of the finals. Puck drop is 8:30 p.m. at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.