Huskies win game three of semi-finals over Navigators

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Monday night as they took on the North Peace Navigators for game three of the semi-finals.

This game was an intense battle right from the beginning.

At 33 seconds into the game, Dean Whitcomb would receive a two-minute penalty for cross-checking and the Navigators would receive a two-minute penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

- Advertisement -

Then at 2:16 into the period, Aiden Tegart would receive a four-minute penalty for spearing and the Navigators received a two-minute penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct.

At 9:58 into the period, Jeridyn Loewen would score a goal with assists by Joel Bourgeois and Jared Winkel making the score 1-0.

Then with 8:47 remaining in the period, Brady Marzocco would score a goal with an assist by Gary Loewen making the score 2-0 over the Navigators.

The battle continued into the second period as a total of five penalties were handed out between the teams for tripping, slashing, and other misconducts.

At 8:44 into the second frame, the Navigators managed to score a goal on the Pups making the score closer at 2-1.

There would be no more goals in the remainder of the period.

In the third period, it was a battle for the Huskies to stay alive and protect the net from the Navs.

There was a number of close calls, but Jonathan Bateman kept blocking the shots.

By the end the Huskies were able to maintain their one-point lead, winning the game 2-1 over the Navigators.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says he feels that his team is still not playing where they should be.

“I still don’t feel that we are stroking our best game yet but the important thing is that we’re battling, we’re working hard, and we’re paying the price.”

The Huskies now lead the series 2-1 over the Navs.

Game four of the series is this Wednesday, March 6, in Peace River. Game time is 8:00 p.m. at the Baytex Energy Centre.