The Fort St. John Huskies have won the NWJHL Championships for the second year in a row. Source Facebook
Sports

Huskies win NWJHL Championships for second year in a row

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – The Fort St. John Huskies were in Grande Prairie on Saturday as they took on the JDA County Kings for game six of the NWJHL finals.

Throughout the majority of the first period, it took some time for any goals to be scored.

Then at 2:27 left in the first frame, Jared Winkel would score a goal with an assist by Nolan Legace making the score 1-0.

The next goal would come at 2:06 as Alex Nimmo would score one with an assist by Aiden Craig-Steele making the score 2-0 over the Kings.

At 8:44 into the second period, Oscar Burgess would receive a two-minute penalty for tripping.

During that time, the Kings would take advantage of the power play and score a goal making the score 2-1.

Then with 32 seconds remaining in the frame, Geoff Dick would score a goal with an assist by Gary Loewen making the score 3-1.

At 39 seconds into the third period, Gary Loewen would bury one into the net with an assist by Brady Marzocco making the score 4-1.

Then at 6:01 into the frame, Gary Loewen would score his second goal of the night with another assist by Brady Marzocco making the Huskies’ lead 5-1 over the Kings.

With 8:47 remaining in the period, Gary Loewen would score his third goal, on a power play, with a feed from Jared Winkel and Brady Marzocco making the score 6-1.

Then at 7:23 left in the period, during a power play, Brady Marzocco would score a goal with assists by Gary Loewen and Geoff Dick making it a 7-1 lead over the Kings.

Finally, with 6:19 remaining in the game, Jared Winkel would score his second goal of the night, on a power play, with a feed from Gary Loewen and Brady Marzocco making the score 8-1.

The Huskies were able to hold off the Kings for the rest of the period, winning the game and the NWJHL Championships 8-1 over the Kings.

This is the second year in a row for the Huskies to win the NWJHL Championships.

Up next, the Huskies are headed off to the Hockey Alberta Provincials where they will be facing the Wainright Junior B Bisons in game one of the Provincials.

