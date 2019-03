FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home on Thursday night as they hosted the JDA County Kings for game four of the NWJHL finals.

Heading into the game, both teams were prepared to battle in order to stay on top of the series.

Throughout most of the first period, the Huskies made a good number of shots but had a hard time burying the puck in the net.

- Advertisement -

Then at 8:31 remaining in the frame, Gary Loewen would score a power play goal with assists by Brady Marzocco and Jared Loewen making the score 1-0 over the Kings.

This would be the only goal to be made in this period.

In the second period, there was a bit of rough play as the Kings tried to score a goal on the Pups, but they managed to maintain their lead of 1-0 right up until the end of the period.

In the third period, the battle continued as both teams struggled to maintain primary control of the puck.

Then at 7:57 remaining in the period, the Kings would score a goal, tying the score at one apiece.

At 6:00 remaining in the frame, the Kings would score another goal on the Huskies making the score 2-1.

Despite the Kings leading, the Huskies did not give in.

With 5:21 left in the period, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal with a feed from Jared Winkel and Alex Nimmo tying the score at two apiece.

In the final minutes of the game, the play got intense as the Huskies tried to score a goal and keep the Kings from scoring on them.

Then just under the wire, with 3.0 seconds remaining, Dean Whitcomb would score his second goal of the night with assists by Nolan Legace and Jared Winkel winning the game 3-2 over the Kings.

The Huskies now lead the series 3-2.

Huskies Head Coach, Todd Alexander, says his team’s gameplay was awesome when it came to playing away from the puck.

“We were playing well that game. Away from the puck was the biggest difference that game. Structurally, that’s as good as we have played all year. Our game plan tonight was awesome, you can’t get any better than that with the way we played away from the puck.”

Up next, the Huskies are on the road to Grande Prairie this Saturday, March 23, as they take on the Kings for game six of the finals. Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. Alberta time, 8:00 p.m. B.C. time, at the Crosslink County Sportsplex.