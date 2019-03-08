-8.2 C
Hydro study says most British Columbians unsure why Daylight Savings Time exists

VANCOUVER, B.C. – A study commissioned by B.C. Hydro says British Columbians do not know why Daylight Savings Time exists.

Daylight Savings Time starts this Sunday, March 10, at 2 a.m. when the rest of the Province will spring forward an hour.  Here in Northeast B.C. we do not participate in Daylight Savings Time and do not change our clocks.

Daylight Saving Time was first implemented in Canada more than 100 years ago as a way to conserve energy; however, about 60 percent of British Columbians incorrectly believe its purpose is to provide more sunlight during waking hours. 

Others believe it exists to provide more working hours while some just think it costs them an hour of sleep – with 35 percent saying the time shift has a negative effect on them. Fifty-six percent British Columbians would prefer if B.C. remained on standard time year-round.

Several studies have found Daylight Saving Time electricity savings are negligible – or non-existent. A recent study in Alberta found that it actually has the opposite effect, increasing energy use. 

This fall, BC Hydro is planning to release a new report after further research and analysis on Daylight Saving Time, which will examine whether or not this practice saves electricity in B.C.

