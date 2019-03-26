8.4 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, March 26, 2019
NewsRegional

ICBC to improve crash benefits starting April 1

Avatar Scott Brooks
VICTORIA, B.C. – ICBC has announced, as of April 1, there will be changes made to the Provincial auto insurance system.

According to ICBC, anyone injured in a crash will have access to significantly improved benefits to support their care and recovery.

The auto insurer says they will also pay more for treatments and cover more types of treatments for both new and existing claims starting April 1, 2019.

In addition to the doubling of overall Accident Benefits to $300,000, that came into effect January 2018, those injured in a crash will see even more improvements which, according to ICBC, will make Accident Benefits the most generous amongst those in other tort-based systems across Canada.

Attorney General, David Eby, says these changes will provide increased coverage for those involved in a collision.

“The changes mean the value of Basic insurance coverage has significantly increased – providing more treatment and support if you’re injured in a crash. This is a monumental change and one that will help make sure B.C. has a car insurance system that works for all British Columbians, today and in the future.”

ICBC says they are projected to suffer another significant net loss this fiscal year. The B.C. Government and ICBC say they will continue to look for ways to make improvements for the benefit of all British Columbians.

For more information on these changes, you can visit ICBC’s website.

