In the Woods Animal Rescue hosts upcoming Meet and Greet

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A ‘Meet and Greet’ Adoption Event and Fundraiser for In the Woods Animal Rescue will be taking place Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The Adoption Event will be held at the old Aspol Motors Building on 102nd Ave in Dawson Creek between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Rescue volunteers will be bringing 20 dogs and puppies as well as 8 cats that are all in need of a forever home. Pictures of the rescue animals attending the event can be seen on the rescue’s FB Page.

There will be a silent auction available for bidding upon and the Rescue welcomes donations of dog/cat food and cat litter. Danika Rita Photography will also be on site taking pet portraits, you are welcome to bring along your own pet for a picture.

Butcher Block hotdog cart will be serving hotdogs and other refreshments by donation.

In the Woods is a non-profit volunteer rescue operated by Sheryl Woods located just

outside of Nampa (Marie Reine) AB. In the Woods has been in operation for six years and during that time, 3500 dogs and over 500 cats have been rehomed.

The rescue’s existence depends on volunteer hours and private donations. The rescue is typically filled to capacity with 80+ dogs/puppies and 100+ cats/kittens. The rescue always appreciates any and all help they receive.

