-0.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News In the Woods Animal Rescue hosts upcoming Meet and Greet
News

In the Woods Animal Rescue hosts upcoming Meet and Greet

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. –  A ‘Meet and Greet’ Adoption Event and Fundraiser for In the Woods Animal Rescue will be taking place Saturday, April 6, 2019.

The Adoption Event will be held at the old Aspol Motors Building on 102nd Ave in Dawson Creek between 11:00 am – 3:00 pm. Rescue volunteers will be bringing 20 dogs and puppies as well as 8 cats that are all in need of a forever home. Pictures of the rescue animals attending the event can be seen on the rescue’s FB Page.

There will be a silent auction available for bidding upon and the Rescue welcomes donations of dog/cat food and cat litter. Danika Rita Photography will also be on site taking pet portraits, you are welcome to bring along your own pet for a picture.

- Advertisement -

Butcher Block hotdog cart will be serving hotdogs and other refreshments by donation.

In the Woods is a non-profit volunteer rescue operated by Sheryl Woods located just
outside of Nampa (Marie Reine) AB. In the Woods has been in operation for six years and during that time, 3500 dogs and over 500 cats have been rehomed.

The rescue’s existence depends on volunteer hours and private donations. The rescue is typically filled to capacity with 80+ dogs/puppies and 100+ cats/kittens. The rescue always appreciates any and all help they receive.

A link to the meet and greet FB Group; CLICK HERE

A link to the In the Woods Animal Rescue; CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFlyers battle to win game four over of Coy Cup over Canucks
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney

RECENT STORIES

News

NEAT’s Northern Co-hort seed and garden supply exchange

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - NEAT’s Northern Co-hort proudly presents the 1st Annual Northern Seed and Garden Supply Exchange.The...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jordyn McCartney (14).  She was last seen...
Read more
News

BC Coroners Service launches new interactive tool to help identify human remains

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The B.C. Coroners Service is launching a new interactive tool that will display key information on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Stampeders win over Rampage in game three of Coy Cup

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Williams Lake Stampeders took on the Prince Rupert Rampage on Wednesday afternoon for game three of the 2019...

BC Coroners Service launches new interactive tool to help identify human...

Fort St John Curling Club to hold Fundraiser on April 27

Alberta Liberal leader would give municipalities veto over oil and gas...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.