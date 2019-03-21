5 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
2019 Alberta Spring Championships. Source Inconnu Swim Club
Home Sports Inconnu Swim Club competed at Alberta Spring Championships
Sports

Inconnu Swim Club competed at Alberta Spring Championships

Avatar Norah Vogan
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This past weekend Owen Lang, Cameron Louie, Eric Louie, and Griffin Ternier-Smith from the Inconnu Swim Club competed at the Alberta Spring Championships in Edmonton, AB. There were over 500 swimmers competing and it was a fast swim meet with many records set. All four swimmers competed in 7 events and 2 relays each over the 4-day event.

Owen Lang took home 3 medals; bronze in the 50 freestyle, and the 100 freestyle, plus silver in the 50 butterfly. Also, to his credit, he made the A finals (top 10) in every swim this weekend. “Owen is a dedicated swimmer and works very hard. I’m happy he’s seeing these results because he deserves it,” Coach Norah Vogan said.

Cameron Louie also took home a bronze medal in 50 freestyle. It was an exciting race where he was placed on the outside lane. “In short races like the 50 freestyle, all you need is a lane to win,” said Coach Norah. “Cameron took his opportunity and finished strong. That’s called outside smoke.

- Advertisement -

Eric Louie had a solid swim meet where he got another Western Swimming Canada qualifying time in the 100 butterfly; adding to his now four qualified races. He will be swimming in April at the Western Championships in Edmonton.

Griffin Ternier-Smith had a strong swim meet where he dropped more time in his 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle. “Griffin had tough competition! There are lots of nationally ranked swimmers in Alberta and they gave him good competition.”

In three weeks both Griffin Ternier-Smith and Eric Louie will be competing in the elite Western Championships. “This meet hosts all of Western Canada’s swimmers, 14 years and older, who have made the qualifying times.” said Coach Norah, “It’s going to be a fast swim meet”.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Norah Vogan
Previous articleAdam Winn’s Roots Album Release Party
Next articleB.C. legislation only applies to Trans Mountain, project proponent argues

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Watson takes part in One Million Dollar Qualifier at the American Rodeo

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Earlier this month, Hudson’s Hope Saddle Bronc Rider, Jake Watson, was qualifying for the...
Read more
Sports

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers playing for gold at Provincial Championships

Scott Brooks -
KELOWNA, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Midget Yukon Trackers are on a winning streak at the 2019 Midget Tier...
Read more
Sports

Midget Predators fall to North Shore in game one of Midget Female Provincial Championships

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The 2019 Midget Female Provincial Championships kicked-off this morning at the North Peace Arena.The...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Watson takes part in One Million Dollar Qualifier at the American...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Earlier this month, Hudson’s Hope Saddle Bronc Rider, Jake Watson, was qualifying for the One Million Dollar Qualifier at...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers playing for gold at Provincial Championships

Midget Predators fall to North Shore in game one of Midget...

Fort St. John Minor Hockey teams win gold at Shane Davis...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.