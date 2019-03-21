Inconnu Swim Club competed at Alberta Spring Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This past weekend Owen Lang, Cameron Louie, Eric Louie, and Griffin Ternier-Smith from the Inconnu Swim Club competed at the Alberta Spring Championships in Edmonton, AB. There were over 500 swimmers competing and it was a fast swim meet with many records set. All four swimmers competed in 7 events and 2 relays each over the 4-day event.

Owen Lang took home 3 medals; bronze in the 50 freestyle, and the 100 freestyle, plus silver in the 50 butterfly. Also, to his credit, he made the A finals (top 10) in every swim this weekend. “Owen is a dedicated swimmer and works very hard. I’m happy he’s seeing these results because he deserves it,” Coach Norah Vogan said.

Cameron Louie also took home a bronze medal in 50 freestyle. It was an exciting race where he was placed on the outside lane. “In short races like the 50 freestyle, all you need is a lane to win,” said Coach Norah. “Cameron took his opportunity and finished strong. That’s called outside smoke.”

Eric Louie had a solid swim meet where he got another Western Swimming Canada qualifying time in the 100 butterfly; adding to his now four qualified races. He will be swimming in April at the Western Championships in Edmonton.

Griffin Ternier-Smith had a strong swim meet where he dropped more time in his 50 freestyle, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle. “Griffin had tough competition! There are lots of nationally ranked swimmers in Alberta and they gave him good competition.”

In three weeks both Griffin Ternier-Smith and Eric Louie will be competing in the elite Western Championships. “This meet hosts all of Western Canada’s swimmers, 14 years and older, who have made the qualifying times.” said Coach Norah, “It’s going to be a fast swim meet”.