FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This weekend four Inconnu swimmers are heading to Edmonton for the Alberta Spring Championships.

Owen Lang, Eric Louie, Cameron Louie, and Griffin Ternier-Smith will be competing at the heart of Edmonton at the Kinsmen Sport Centre.

This meet will be an exciting swim meet, hosting over 500 swimmers.

- Advertisement -

The boys kick off the weekend Thursday afternoon with the 4x200m freestyle relay!